The Keene softball team saw its first two batters of the game fly out to left field.
By the end of that first inning, Keene had scored eight runs and sent 12 total hitters to the plate.
Keene put up eight more runs in the second inning on its way to a 17-2, five-inning win over Nashua North Friday at Scripture Field in Keene.
Keene (5-13) has now won four of its last five games to keep its postseason hopes alive, including a marquee win against Salem, the reigning Division I champions, last Friday.
“It’s been a long journey, but we’re gelling now,” said coach Peter Vearling. “We’re bunching our hits and spreading out the mistakes. That’s important in this game, and it’s paying off.”
The Blackbirds will need some help, but with two wins to end the regular season, they will have a chance to sneak into the postseason. Keene is currently 16th in the D-I standings and the top 14 teams make the bracket. Dover (4-12) and Spaulding (5-10) sit ahead of Keene.
“We’re motivated to win more and get to playoffs,” said shortstop Lexi Lounder, who was 1-for-3 with a team-high three RBIs at the plate. “We’re talking about [playoffs], but we’re taking it game-by-game.”
Keene visits Merrimack (9-7) then Nashua South (2-13) to end the regular season.
“The next game is going to be huge,” Vearling said. “We’re playing a good team and we’ll be tested.”
Vearling isn’t shying away from telling his team what’s at stake in the final week of the regular season. The girls know what needs to happen in order to keep the season alive.
“We said three or four games ago that the tournament started for us,” Vearling said. “We’ve been saying that we’re in the tournament now. We have to play like everything we do counts. You’d like to think that they’d be doing that all season, but it’s a growing process because we have a ton of young kids … but if they keep working, we’ll be alright.”
Fifteen of the Blackbirds’ 17 runs came with two outs, including all eight in the first inning, six of the eight runs in the second inning, and the final run in the fourth inning.
“It’s hard for me to know for sure, but I think once we get those two outs the kids start focusing more,” Vearling said. “They don’t want to make that third out. And you saw what happened. We’ll take it.”
Asianah Gostyla (2-for-3, two RBIs) got the party going with a two-out, two-run single in the first inning, scoring Sydney Maclean and Madi Testo. Gostyla came around to score later in the inning on a wild pitch. Lounder hit a two-run single of her own later in the inning and came around to score on a two-run double from Jillian Goodnow (1-for-3, two RBIs).
The scoring continued in the second inning, as Katelyn Stout (1-for-2, two RBIs) scored Gostyla and Taylor Swift (2-for-3, two RBIs) on a two-run single early in the inning. Keene scored six more runs that inning, all coming with two outs, including a two-run single from Maclean (1-for-3, two RBIs) and a two-run single from Swift, who doubled earlier in the same inning.
Through the first two innings, Keene scored 16 runs and sent 25 batters to the plate.
“Everyone was good with their at-bats,” Lounder said. “We came alive.”
Stout had another RBI single in the fourth inning (with two outs) to cap off the scoring parade for the Blackbirds.
Keene finished with 12 hits on the day and drew six walks.
Cassidy Dunham got the start in the circle and pitched an efficient four innings, allowing two runs (none earned) on just one hit. Makenzie Neese closed the door with a scoreless fifth inning, with some help from a web-gem diving catch by Lounder at shortstop to record the final out.
“It was out of my reach, so I had to take the play to dive,” Lounder said of the game-ending play. “Felt pretty good.”
Keene’s matchup with Merrimack is scheduled for Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Merrimack. They hit the road again Friday for the regular season finale against Nashua South at 4 p.m.