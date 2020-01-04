The Keene High alpine ski teams got some impressive performances Friday — including a first-time winner — in a meet at Crotched Mountain in Bennington.
Emma Rose Greenwood picked up her first high school victory with two consistent runs and an overall time of 1:06.81, good enough to edge Goffstown’s Olivia de Matteis by almost two seconds. Teammate Fallon Smith finished seventh in 1:17.36 and Ava Vitters was ninth in 1:17.94. It’s only the second season Vitters has been competing and she turned in a stellar second run to earn a top-10 finish. Also, Claire Mills was 14th (1:19.07) and Jessica Aug was 16th (1:19.55). Lexi Krutyholowa collected 22nd and Izzy Wright was 23rd.
As a team, the Blackbirds finished runner-up to Goffstown, losing by a scant two points. Pinkerton Academy was third and Bishop Guertin fourth.
The third-place Keene boys were paced by a pair of freshmen — Nick Dummond and Kari Trotter — who earned top-10 finishes. Trotter was sixth in a time of 1:07.74 and Dummond was 10th in 1:08.66. Also, Jack Lyons skied to ninth in 1:09.09, Justin Pera was 13th (1:12.63) and Nick Tonderrys took 19th (1:15.65). Warren Tucker and Ovid Cote were 21st and 22nd, respectively.