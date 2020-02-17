It was already a special night at Keene ICE Saturday, and that was before the Keene High hockey team played arguably its best game of the season.
In front of another massive crowd, the Blackbirds defeated Goffstown High in convincing fashion, 7-1. The Grizzlies came into the game with an impressive 10-3-0 record but the night belonged to Keene. The win also shoved the Birds near the top of Division II with their 8-2-2 record. St. Thomas Aquinas is in first at 10-3-1, followed close behind by Keene, Oyster River (9-3-1) and Goffstown (10-4). Keene has five games to play before the start of the Division I playoffs on March 4.
Before the game, the team came together with the Monadnock-Fall Mountain boys’ hockey team and the Keene girls’ hockey team for a joint ceremony marking the culmination of a fundraising effort for Monadnock’s Spencer Harrington. He had a heart transplant and has undergone seven surgeries at Boston Children’s Hospital. The teams raised more than $6,300 and presented the check to Harrington and his family.
The Birds were dealing with a handful of illnesses and injuries coming into the game, but Coach Chris McIntosh said they put together their most complete effort of the season. Jerred Tattersall came out on fire, scoring the first three goals of the game. He ended the night with four goals and an assist. His linemates, Joseph Walsh (2 goals and 2 assists) and Ethan Russell (2 assists), also played outstanding.
The other Blackbird scorer was Zach Mooers, while assists went to Mooers, Justin Borden (2), and Peter Kamphuis. Jacob Russell played another solid game in goal, earning the win.
Riding a four-game unbeaten streak, McIntosh said the Birds are well-positioned to make a run at first place and beyond. “We find ourselves feeling very capable of making a deep postseason run,” he said. “Our two losses came by one goal each and if we can get healthy once again, which we haven’t seemed to be all year, we will be a tough team to beat.”
The Birds are home again Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Manchester Central.
The Keene-Fall Mountain girls hockey team added to the feel-good weekend with a 5-3 road win over Bedford Sunday. Nelly Tattersall had three goals and Molly Raffensberger scored twice. Sarah Bickford had two assists while Ruby Frithsen, and Eliza Ballaro all had one assist. Maddie Ladzinski had a strong performance in net.
Keene was coming off a 9-3 loss to St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover Saturday. Keene goals were scored by Tattersall, Claire Stroshine, and Frithsen. Assists were recorded by Raffensberger and Camille Chamberlain.
Now 4-9-0, with two wins in its last three games, Keene-Fall Mountain plays at Bishop Brady-Trinity-West Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.