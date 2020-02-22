It’s been a busy week for the Keene High boys’ hockey team, and it won’t let up until the middle of next week.
Makeup games from earlier weather postponements have the Blackbirds (9-2-2) skating four times in eight days, including a regularly-schedule game tonight at 6 at Alvirne-Milford. They also played a late Friday night game against Bishop Brady on the road that ended after The Sentinel went to press.
On Monday the Birds host Merrimack in a 1:15 p.m. matinee. The teams skated to a 3-3 tie less than two weeks ago in Merrimack, and the Tomahawks will skate into Keene ICE with a 10-3-1 mark, not including a game Saturday against Lebanon. Keene’s grueling stretch ends Wednesday when it plays at Lebanon in its final regular-season game.
Last Wednesday Keene skated to an 8-1 win over Manchester Central/West at Keene ICE. Coach Chris McIntosh said the Birds approached the game very differently than others in that many younger players took regular shifts. “We were able to get our younger players and those who have not suited up for many games significant ice time right from the start and constantly throughout the game,” McIntosh said.
Three players had career firsts, as Leo Ballaro, Joel Beard and Ian Refensburger all notched their first career high school goals. Orion Murphy got his first high school start in net and Liam Jarvis played his first high school minutes, splitting half the game with Murphy.
Other Keene scorers were Joseph Walsh (2 goals), Ethan Russell, Jerred Tattersall, and Ben Brown. Assists went to Tattersall (3), Brown (3) Refensburger, Jonah Murphy, Cam Round (2), Walsh, Peter Haas and John Smart.
The Keene Fall Mountain girls hockey team lost to Bishop Brady 7-0 Friday afternoon. The team is 3-11-0 on the season and plays at Exeter Monday afternoon.