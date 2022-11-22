Keene senior Lucas Malay looks up from reading a speech to his family and coaches, thanking them for their support over the years, before announcing his intent to play basketball at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Keene senior Lucas Malay signed his letter of intent to play college basketball at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine next season, Tuesday evening at Keene High School.
Saint Joseph’s College is a private Catholic college in Standish, Maine — about 169 miles from Keene and just 18 miles from Portland. The Monks compete in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division III level.
Saint Joseph’s finished with a 9-18 record last season, losing in the quarterfinal round of the GNAC tournament to St. Joseph (Conn.). St. Joseph (Conn.) went on to win the GNAC tournament but was bumped in the first round of the D-III bracket.
The Monks — led by head coach — Tyler Ackley — have a 2-2 record through four games this season.
“I’m looking forward to joining Coach Ackley and the rest of the Monks family,” Malay said in a speech at the signing. “Saint Joseph’s is a beautiful school with great facilities, staff and, most-especially, students. They have a rich tradition of excellence that I look forward to being a part of for the next four years.”
Malay will finish off his high school career this winter with Keene under first-year head coach Ray Boulay. The Blackbirds host Merrimack High School at Purbeck Gym in the season-opener on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.
