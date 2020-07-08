Keene Senior Legion (playing as Keene Varsity in the NEIBL) grabbed a late lead to defeat Hollis-Brookline 3-1 on Tuesday night at Alumni field. The game was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Casey Jordan’s sacrifice fly scored Cal Sault from third. Keene added another run in the fifth to extend its lead.
Facing an early 1-0 deficit, Noah Timmer singled home Hunter Paquette on a hit through the left side.
Taylor Maliska started on the mound for Keene. He allowed two hits and one run over three innings, struck out three and walked one.
Jordan got the win on the mound. He threw the last four innings, allowing two hits, no walks and striking out four.
Sault, Paquette, Maliska, Timmer, and Kristian Hutchins each collected a hit. The win improves Keene’s record to 3-1 on the season.
Keene’s next game will be Thursday at 6 p.m. in Salem.