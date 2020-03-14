Keene High School boys basketball senior guard Noah Timmer has been named First Team All-State in Division I.
Timmer, a three-year starter, averaged 18.5 points, 2.5 steals, three assists and six rebounds per game this season as a captain for the Blackbirds.
He was also the first player since Kyle Hebert in 2006 to receive the Jack Ford Memorial Scholar Athlete Award, which is given out to a player who has thrived in three categories, basketball performance, academic performance and citizenship/community performance.
“I definitely feel really honored to be given that award. As much as I care and love sports, being a good person and doing my best in the classroom has always been my number one priority,” Timmer said. “So being recognized for that, along with my play, is pretty awesome.”
Timmer is currently ranked third in his class academically while participating in a multitude of student organizations including the Interact Club, Student Athlete Leadership Council, National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society and the Edge of Leadership Club at the school.
“Noah is a kid who is obviously a great basketball player but is an even better person off the court,” Keene head coach Kevin Ritter said. “He’s a three-sport athlete and is just as impressive academically. I’ve really cherished having the opportunity to coach him and he’s a big reason behind the success we’ve had and the culture we’ve created with our program.”
Timmer is hoping to take the floor again with his team, but as of now the remaining state tournament games have been suspended.