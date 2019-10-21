CONCORD — Keene High seniors Cam Round and Nick Nadeau closed out their high school golf careers Sunday, each finishing in the top 15 at the Division I individual championship at Beaver Meadow Golf Course.
Round finished 12th with a two-round total of 17-over par 161, while Nadeau came in tied for 13th with Exeter’s Kyle Lowery at 18-over 162. Round shot a 7-over 79 at Tuesday’s team championship at Stonebridge Country Club in Goffstown, then followed with a 10-over 82 on Sunday; Nadeau shot 10-over 82 on Tuesday, then improved to an 8-over 80 mark Sunday.
In Division III, Fall Mountain freshman Mitchell Cormier finished seventh with a 22-over 166. He ranked 20th in the division as an eighth grader last year when the tournament was cancelled due to weather.
Conant High junior Hayden Ketola was the other local competitor in Division III, finishing 15th at 34-over 178. Ketola shot a 9-over 81 Tuesday in the team championship at Mt. Washington Resort Golf Course, then followed with a 25-over 97 Sunday; Cormier shot 10-over 82 on Tuesday, then a 12-over 84 Sunday.
Nashua North’s Bryce Zimmerman won his second straight individual title in Division I, finishing at 2-under 142. Pelham’s Russel Hamel won the Division III title, shooting a 1-under 143.