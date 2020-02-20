A dubious five-second call with 10 seconds left in the game cost Keene High a chance to take fourth-ranked Nashua North into overtime Wednesday night at the Purbeck Gymnasium.
Trailing 51-48, the Blackbirds looked to set up a play for a potential game-tying shot when they were inexplicably called for a five-second violation with no defensive pressure on the ball. They were forced to foul and the Titans made three of four free throws to post a 54-48 victory.
Keene (8-5), which led much of the way, went cold down the stretch against one of the top teams in Division I. After Noah Timmer tied the game 48-48 by hitting one of two free throws with 2:38 left, the Birds were held scoreless the rest of the way.
Timmer led Keene with 20 points, although the Birds struggled shooting from the field. Still, playing relentless on defense against the 10-3 Titans, they maintained a small lead throughout the game. They were ahead 39-35 after three quarters, but were outscored 19-9 in the fourth. North's Brendan Choate scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Liam Johnston scored 9 points for Keene, Jonathan Kelly had 8 and Logan Patnode chipped in with 7.
The Birds got off to a strong start and led 14-8 after the first quarter, but a late flurry just before halftime pulled North into a 22-22 tie. Keene again forged ahead in the third quarter, only to be caught by the Titans late in the fourth quarter. While the Birds went scoreless over the final 2:38, they held North to just three free throws, giving themselves a chance to tie the game in the final 10 seconds.
After some early pressure from the Titans, Timmer pulled the ball out between midcourt and the free-throw circle when the five-second call was made. The Birds at first appeared bewildered, but that quickly turned to anger when they realized what had happened.
North improves to 10-3, a half-game behind Portsmouth in the division. Exeter, which had its 39-game winning streak snapped Wednesday night by Alvirne High of Hudson, leads the way at 12-1, followed by Bishop Guertin (12-1).
The Birds are part of a six-team group with four or five losses in the fifth through 10 slots. They face a substantial challenge Friday night when they travel to Exeter, whose longtime coach is Keene alum Jeff Holmes.