The Keene High boys’ basketball time wasted no time in taking control of its game against Bedford High and rolled to a 68-43 victory Friday night at the Purbeck Gymnasium.
The Blackbirds (3-2) raced out to a 16-5 lead after the first quarter and held Bedford to only nine first-half points in the victory. Noah Timmer scored nine of his team-high 21 points in the first quarter. Liam Johnston caught fire in the second half, scoring 15 of his 16 points as the Birds were never threatened. Jonathan Kelly added 11 points.
Next up for Keene is a trip to Nashua Tuesday to take on Bishop Guertin, which is 4-1 after its 53-48 win over Goffstown Friday night.
In other local boys games, Monadnock Regional High lost to Gilford, 69-46, Conant lost to Hopkinton, 38-35, and Hinsdale fell to Derryfield, 101-76.
In girls’ basketball, Keene lost to Bedford on the road, 72-54, Fall Mountain cruised past Campbell, 77-14, Conant beat Hopkinton, 51-38, and ConVal Regional lost to Spaulding, 52-14.