MANCHESTER, Conn. — After winning both the State Division 1 and Meet of Champions individual titles, Keene High School senior Jake Velazquez had his sights on adding the New England individual title to complete a near perfect season at the 85th running of the New England Cross Country Championships held Saturday at Wickham Park in Manchester, Conn.
Although Velazquez ran with the lead pack of 9 to 10 runners for the first two-and-a-half miles, the winner and five other lead runners forged ahead in the last half-mile, leaving Velazquez with a seventh-place finish out of the 260 best high school runners in New England.
The lead group was still tightly grouped as the runners approached the finish line, with sophomore Gavin Sherry of Conard, Conn., pushing ahead at the finish for a four-second win in 15:30 over the tough 5K course. The next six runners all finished within 17 seconds, with Velazquez running 15:47 as New Hampshire’s top finisher.
Keene captain Velazquez led Keene to a 7th place team (295 pts.) finish among the top 30 teams competing from all five New England states, with Keene finishing as the second best New Hampshire team behind fourth place finisher Coe Brown (167 pts.).
Keene’s other runners were: Torin Kindopp, 35th in 16:30; Nico Ramirez, 86th in 17:00; Sergio Sartini, 108th in 17:10; Jonathan Hills, 186th in 17:47; Fitsum Visser, in 209th in 18:05; and Silas Johnson, 212th in 18:09.