Keene resident Bryan Lake won the 2019 Keene Disc Golf Club Championship Sunday at Otter Brook Disc Golf Course.
Playing an extended 20-hole, par-62 layout in the morning and an 18-hole, par-54 layout in the afternoon, Lake shot a 111 (-5) to win by three strokes over Edwin Bedell of Newport, who shot a 114 (-2). Tied for third were Drew McDowell of Putney, Vt., and Steve Heroux of Weare at 115 (-1).
The championship drew 47 participants, and the top two finishers were the same as last year, except Bedell won and Lake settled for runner-up.