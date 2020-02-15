Once again showing grit, the Keene High boys’ basketball team rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to pull out an impressive road win Friday night in Division I.
The Birds rallied to beat Merrimack, 51-45, holding the hosts to 16 second-half points and only five in the fourth quarter. Keene is now 8-4 on the season, and winners of two straight and five of six. Merrimack is also 8-4.
Noah Timmer and Liam Johnston led Keene with 14 points apiece. The Birds face another stern test Tuesday night at home when they take on 8-3 Nashua North.