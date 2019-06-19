The Keene Gordon-Bissell American Legion Post 4 baseball team hasn’t had an ideal start to its 2019 season, losing its first three games.
But this weekend’s Karl “Gubby” Underwood Wooden Bat Tournament could be just what the team needs to come together and put together a successful summer campaign.
“It really gives them an opportunity to get close and start that team bonding,” Keene Coach Rick Stromgren said. “It’s a lot of baseball in a short amount of time, and it really just helps the kids get on the field, ready to play, and just go at it and start competing together.”
This year’s tourney — the 44th annual competition held in honor of “Gubby” Underwood, a big-time advocate of legion baseball in the Monadnock Region who died in 1975 — is scheduled to run Friday through Sunday at Keene’s Alumni Field and Alumni II. Eight teams from around New England will play four games on those three days (see schedule, B2).
A ceremony will be held before Keene’s 7 p.m. game Friday recognizing the 50th anniversary of Post 4’s last state championship, in 1969. Members of that team will be in Keene for several events this weekend. That summer, Post 4 finished 26-6 and rallied from the losers’ bracket in the state tournament to defeat Sweeney Post twice at Berlin.
In addition to this year’s Post 4 team, other Gubby competitors include three-time defending N.H. state champion Rochester Post 7, Concord Post 21, Brattleboro Post 5, Franklin County Post 1 (Vermont), Greenfield Post 81 (Massachusetts), West Warwick Post 2 (Rhode Island) and Danielson Post 21 (Connecticut).
Post 7 returns seven players and three starters from a team that has won five of the last six Senior Legion state titles. The team is 116-30 record over that stretch.
Greenfield is a newcomer to the tourney, and Stromgren said he’s excited to bring in the defending state champion this year, but most of the teams are longtime competitors in the Gubby tournament. Stromgren said all the programs have a strong history, and tend to give Keene a good battle every year.
“All the teams are very good,” Stromgren said. “What we’ve been trying to do this year is raise the level of talent in the tournament, so that we can kind of raise our level of play and show these kids what, for New Hampshire specifically, a state championship team looks like in Rochester.”
It’s been a rough start to the season for Post 4, with two season-opening losses to Laconia Post 1 last Saturday, 8-5 and 10-0, and a close defeat at the hands of Weare Post 65 on Monday, 2-1. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t excitement surrounding this year’s team.
Among the returners to Post 4 this year are pitcher Dan Heise — the former Monadnock ace who just finished his freshman season at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, R.I. — Keene High senior infielder Logan Thatcher, 2018 Keene High graduate and pitcher/outfielder James Chevalier, Keene High senior pitcher/outfielder Luke Beard and Cushing Academy senior infielder/outfielder Eli Frazier, who is recovering from a hand injury but is expected to be available this weekend.
There are also some exciting names among the newcomers, including recent graduate pitcher/infielders Matt Dodd and Bryce Lindsell-Krause. Dodd was the ace pitcher on a Huskies team that tied for the best regular-season record in Division III at 14-2, while Lindsell-Krause was a key piece on a Hinsdale team that clinched its first playoff berth since 2011.
Other standout newcomers include Fall Mountain senior pitcher/infielder Hunter Paquette and Monadnock senior infielder Eric Chase.
“If you have to highlight (one aspect of the team), it’s gonna be the scrappy fundamentals,” Stromgren said. “Make sure that you’re doing everything the right way, and really competing every pitch and every inning.”
Post 4 travels to Manchester to take on Sweeney Post 2 today in its final game before the tournament.
Concord and Brattleboro kick off Friday’s opening-day action with a 2 p.m. game; Keene plays West Warwick at 7.
The busy weekend, coupled with the quality of the competition, can only help, the Keene coach said.
“That’s gonna be the key, getting these kids to catch on to what summer baseball’s about,” Stromgren said. “Being a team and playing all games together, being on the same page, and we’re hoping that the tournament this early in the season can help bring that together.”