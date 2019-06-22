The Keene Gordon-Bissell American Legion Post 4 baseball team won its first game at the 44th Annual Karl “Gubby” Underwood Wooden Bat Tournament, defeating West Warwick Post 2 (Rhode Island) Friday night at Alumni Field, 9-3.
Keene took a quick 3-0 lead in the second inning, and although West Warwick came back with two runs in the top of the third, Post 4 answered with two of its own in the bottom half, then added three more in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Bryce Lindsell-Krause pitched the first four innings, giving up two runs on three hits with three strikeouts to earn the win. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs score and an RBI. Jimmy Chevalier threw the final three innings, giving up one run on three hits, and went 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI.
Eric Chase went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, while Trevor Heise was 1-for-2 with two RBI. Tanner Payne was 1-for-1 with a run, and Hunter Paquette finished 1-for-2 with an RBI.