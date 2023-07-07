20230707-SPT-POST4

Keene Post 4’s Jake Hilliard scores the first run of the game after an RBI single from Sean Callahan.

 Michael M. McMahon / Sentinel Staff

The Keene Post 4 Senior Legion baseball team won in dramatic fashion over Bedford Post 54 as Ian Bergeron knocked a walk-off single up the middle in the eighth inning to propel the home nine to a 5-4 win at Alumni Field on Thursday.

