The Keene Post 4 Senior Legion baseball team won in dramatic fashion over Bedford Post 54 as Ian Bergeron knocked a walk-off single up the middle in the eighth inning to propel the home nine to a 5-4 win at Alumni Field on Thursday.
Keene used four arms and twice let slip a two-run advantage before coming out on top.
Post 4 led for the most of the game, taking a 2-0 lead in the first after when two walks sandwiched a Jack Riendeau double to left field to load the bases with no outs. That set up a run-scoring single from Sean Callahan that plated Jake Hilliard for a 1-0 lead. Bergeron followed and drew a walk to bring in another run. Keene stranded the bases loaded after a pop out and two strikeouts.
Bedford scored a run in the second and third innings to even the score, but Post 4 responded with two more runs in the bottom half.
After Callahan led off with a single, Ollie Frowein drew a two-out walk and Brady Carpentiere singled to load the bases again. This time it was Cam Tinnin who laced a two-run single to center.
Both offenses were kept at bay until the sixth when two singles and a hit-by-pitch set up a two-run single from Bedford’s Jake Oster to tie the game.
After a scoreless seventh, Riendeau led off the eighth with a single and advanced to second on the throw. Cal Tiani drew a walk and Bedford opted to intentionally walk Callahan to set up Bergeron’s winning hit.
Keene used four arms to get the win. Carpentiere went three innings in the start, allowing one hit but walking five on two strikeouts. Frowein relieved and threw two scoreless frames with two walks and two K’s. Riendeau allowed two runs in the sixth, but posted a zero in the seventh and struck out four in two innings. Tinnin earned the win with a scoreless eighth inning.
Riendeau was 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Callahan was 2-for-4 with and RBI and a run scored. Jack Quill also had a hit for Post 4. Tinning and Frowein each drew three free passes.
Post 4 (4-4) hosts Plymouth Post 66 for a doubleheader on Saturday at Alumni Field, with the first game beginning at 11 a.m.
