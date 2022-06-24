The Keene Post 4 American Legion baseball team will host the 46th Karl “Gubby” Underwood tournament this weekend, running from Friday to Sunday.

Eight teams will compete this weekend, split into two Pools (A and B), and a winner will be determined Sunday.

Competition begins Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Alumni Field 2.

Post 4 will play Friday night at 7 p.m. at Alumni Field, then again Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Alumni Field 2 and again at 1 p.m. back at Alumni Field.

Sunday’s schedule will be determined based on pool play on Friday and Saturday.

The senior Legion team currently has a 4-2 record.

