CONCORD — The Keene Post 4 Legion baseball team beat Concord, 6-5, Thursday at Memorial Field in Concord.
Carl Hoden went 2-for-4 in the win, while Jaden Phillips, Tanner Payne and Trevor Heise each had a hit as well.
Payne and Heise knocked in runs and scored themselves.
Jonah Frost pitched 2.2 innings, striking out five and giving up just one hit.
Wyatt Carey pitched an inning in relief to earn the save.
Keene moves to 5-3 on the season (2-2 District A) and will host Concord Saturday in a doubleheader at Hubbard Field. First pitch is at 5 p.m.