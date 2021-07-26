NASHUA — A three-run bottom of the fourth inning put Keene Post 4 ahead of Exeter for good in the team's 4-3 win in the State Legion Tournament Sunday at Holman Stadium in Nashua.
Kevin Putnam pitched into the seventh and went 2-for-4 at the plate win an RBI.
Logan Thatcher and Eric Norman each had two hits and an RBI as well.
Norman started off the scoring in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI double to score Hunter Paquette.
Exeter answered with two runs in the top of the third to take a 2-1 lead.
Thatcher tied the game with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth inning, then Putnam gave Keene the lead with an RBI single and Casey Jordan added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly.
Putnam pitched a scoreless fifth and sixth before Jared Schmitt took over after Putnam gave up a single to lead off the seventh.
Schmitt walked the first two batters he faced to load the bases, still with no outs in the seventh.
Exeter got one run across on a fielder's choice, but then Schmitt settled in and recorded the next two outs for the save.
With the win, Keene advances to play Portsmouth again Monday at 4 p.m. at Holman Stadium in Nashua. Portsmouth beat Keene, 9-2, in the first round of the State Legion Tournament.