WALPOLE — When Logan Thatcher cranked an RBI double into the right-centerfield gap in the bottom of the fifth inning, Trevor Heise, who was already on the move on the hit-and-run, turned on the jets from first base.
He rounded third and dove headfirst to score and tie the game at one.
The Keene Post 4 Legion baseball team scored twice more in the inning — helped in part by an error — to take a 3-1 lead over Lebanon Post 22.
That would be the final score Tuesday at Hubbard Park, as Keene avenged last Tuesday’s 7-5 loss to this same Lebanon team.
“Logan had that big hit for us in the fifth to kind of get us started and we just carried that momentum,” said Keene head coach Rick Stromgren. “We started having better at-bats, making more solid contact later in the game.
“We had a hit-and-run on, and [Logan] executed perfectly,” Stromgren added. “Put a good swing on the ball. That has to be one of his hardest-hit balls he’s had all the summer. The energy really picked up from there.”
Wyatt Carey provided Keene with a solid outing on the mound, throwing the first 5.1 innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out four.
“Wyatt has done a great job this summer,” Stromgren said. “Pretty good with his fastball today. Wyatt is our No. 1 for a reason. He throws strikes. He has poise, composure. He knows what he’s doing out there, so we’re going to look to him to be the leader for us the last two weeks here.”
Carey was in command of the strike zone all evening and did not walk any batters. He pitched two perfect innings before finding himself in a bit of a jam in the third when Lebanon put runners on second and third with two outs.
Carey got out of that jam, but Lebanon scored in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single from Jackson Horne to take a 1-0 lead.
“We knew once they got a run we had to come back,” Carey said. “The game could’ve gone either way and we kept fighting and came back.”
The comeback happened in the fifth inning, when Keene scored their three runs to take the lead. Thatcher brought home Heise to tie the game, Carl Hoden scored Thatcher on an RBI single to give Keene the lead, then Kevin Putnam — who reached base on an error — came around to score on a balk to make it 3-1.
Putnam finished with two hits on the day.
The last play of the day — a liner right to reliever Casey Jordan's glove — polished off a flawless defensive afternoon for Keene.
The defense made all of the routine plays, and then some, to help keep Lebanon off the bases for much of the game.
Keene had opportunities to score before the fifth inning — particularly in the first when they had runners on second and third with no outs but couldn’t get any across — but strong pitching and the big fifth inning made sure those missed opportunities didn’t come back to haunt them.
Up next, Keene (7-4, 4-3 District A) travels to face Weare Post 65 Wednesday, then hosts Lebanon again Thursday.
With 11 days left in the regular season, Keene has 11 games left on the schedule, including three doubleheaders.
“We just have to compete, go out and earn it,” Stromgren said. “I think [the team is] starting to learn that. That’s part of the game. Just stay in the ballgame and see what happens.”
“We have to win to make playoffs,” Carey said. “We know that we have 12 games in 12 days, so we just have to come out and compete.”