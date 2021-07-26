NASHUA — The magical Keene Post 4 playoff run has come to a close.
A 3-1 loss to Portsmouth Post 6 Monday at Holman Stadium knocked Keene out of the Senior Legion Tournament with a 2-2 record and ends the program’s first playoff appearance in 12 years.
Both of Keene’s losses in the tournament came against Post 6.
“Portsmouth got the hits when they needed to, and we just ran out of gas,” said Keene head coach Rick Stromgren. “The last three days zapped us. You could tell right from the first inning.
“But it was a heck of a run for the boys,” Stromgren added. “To go 2-2 in the state tournament after not being here in a long time, it’s just a testament to the kids that were part of the program. Competing hard and playing their hearts out.”
The postseason run saw two electric wins: a 7-4 come-from-behind victory against Concord and a 4-3, edge-of-your-seat win over Exeter.
Noah Timmer got the start for Post 4 Monday and struggled to find his command early.
He gave up a run in the first inning, but worked his way out of a couple of jams, throwing three scoreless innings after the first to keep the game within reach.
“Personally, I didn’t have my best stuff on the mound, but I tried to battle just to keep them in the game,” Timmer said. “The team battled for the whole tournament — that was kind of the motto of the whole thing — but things just didn’t fall our way.”
Particularly in the fourth inning, Timmer found himself with the bases loaded and no outs and a 3-0 count on Portsmouth’s Will Shaheen.
Timmer got Shaheen to ground into a 1-2-3 double play, then Will Hindle flew out to leftfield to end the inning with no runs across.
“You’re in that situation that no one wants to be in, but I just tried to dial in as much as I could and bring back the command that I had struggled with in that inning and throw strikes,” Timmer said. “I got that one big pitch — got two outs from that — and once I got that, it was like ‘Alright, we can get out of this now.’ Big sigh of relief going back to the dugout.”
Jared Schmitt came out to pitch the fifth inning and Portsmouth scored twice on back-to-back doubles from Colin Marshall and Max Lalime to make it a 3-0 game.
Marshall had three hits in the game.
Schmitt got out of the inning and pitched two more scoreless, but the bats couldn't get the runs the team needed.
Keene scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth when Logan Thatcher walked and advanced to third on an overthrow by Portsmouth starter Bailey Wright. Then Kevin Putnam scored Thatcher after outrunning a ground ball to the shortstop for the RBI single.
It felt like that could be the breakthrough Keene needed to spark another unlikely comeback, but Colin Marshall pitched the sixth and seventh innings for Portsmouth and sat down all six batters he faced to earn the save and end Keene’s hopes at a state championship.
“Getting to this point means a lot to me,” said Thatcher, a three-year Post 4 player. “I did a lot of work, fundraising, trying to recruit players so we can play and win a state championship. Means a lot. A lot of hard work was put into this.”
Keene had scoring opportunities in the first four innings, putting runners in scoring position, but couldn’t get that last hit to bring the runs in.
“We tried to get some life going, but it just wasn’t in the cards today,” Stromgren said. “We just couldn’t get the big hit.
“Nothing to hang our head about,” Stromgren added. “Have to be proud about it. We competed well. That’s what it’s all about.”