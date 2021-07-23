NASHUA — For much of the first three innings, it felt like Portsmouth Booma Post 6 was ready to break through against Keene Post 4.
In the fourth, they did.
A five-run top of the fourth inning put Portsmouth ahead, 6-1, and they were on cruise control from there, downing Post 4, 9-2, in the first game to the State Legion Tournament Friday at Holman Stadium in Nashua.
Portsmouth rattled off 14 hits.
“You have to hand it to Portsmouth,” said Post 4 head coach Rick Stromgren. “They came out and swung the bats really well.”
The tournament is double elimination, so Post 4 will play Concord, who lost to Nashua 5-2 earlier Friday. Keene and Concord play Saturday at 10 a.m. at Holman.
Portsmouth scored in the first inning on an error, then Logan Thatcher scored in the bottom of the first off an RBI single from Carl Hoden to tie the game at one.
Portsmouth threatened in the second and third, but the game was still tied at one heading into the fourth inning and Post 6 broke through in a big way.
Through the first three innings, Post 6 already had six hits off Keene starter Wyatt Carey. After the fourth, Post 6 had 12 hits. Carey did not get through the fourth.
Carey got out of jams in the second and third innings to keep the score tied at one. With runners on first and third and two outs in the second inning, Devon Paquette singled into centerfield and Colin Marshall rounded third to try and score.
Casey Jordan threw a bullet from centerfield to home to catch Marshall and keep the score tied.
In the third, Post 6 had runners on first and third with two outs and Carey struck out Bailey Wright to leave the runners stranded, still tied at one.
Then came the fourth. Portsmouth scored all five of their runs with two outs in the inning.
“We just couldn’t get out of there with two outs,” Stromgren said. “They swung the bats, made the plays. They got the hits when they needed them.”
Again, Portsmouth put together a two-out rally in the fifth after Kevin Putnam — who came out of the bullpen in the fourth — walked three batters and left the game with runners on first and second and two outs.
Aaron Kent took over, walked his first batter, then Devon Paquette scored off a wild pitch to extend Portsmouth’s lead to 7-1.
Two more came across for Portsmouth in the sixth.
Portsmouth starter Boden Driscoll kept Keene’s offense quiet in his four innings of work, only giving up one run on two hits. After giving up the run in the first inning, Driscoll retired nine batters in a row, helped out by a couple of nice defensive plays.
Keene’s offense stayed quiet until the sixth inning when Casey Jordan hit a solo homerun to right field off reliever Arjay Sidney.
Sidney otherwise took care of business out of the bullpen before Finn Garside closed it out in the ninth.
“We just have to wipe it and be ready to go [Saturday],” Stromgren said. “We’re going to go right back at it.”
Jonah Frost is Saturday’s probable pitcher for Keene and will go up against Jonah Wachter for Concord.
“Last time out, [Frost] did a good job so he earned the go here,” Stromgren said. “We’re going to ride him and see if he can give us some good, quality innings and hopefully we can swing the bats and play seven innings of baseball.”