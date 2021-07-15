LACONIA — Make it four in a row for the Keene Post 4 legion baseball team.
Keene kept its offense rolling in a 16-1 win over Laconia Post 1 Wednesday, it’s third consecutive win over Post 1.
Casey Jordan continued to swing a hot bat, going 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI.
Jaden Phillips got a hit — a homerun, at that — in two at-bats and finished with three RBI.
Logan Thatcher went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Jared Schmitt was 2-for-5 with two RBI.
Post 4 improves to 11-5 overall and 8-4 in District A.
Keene next visits Merrimack Thursday at 5:30 p.m.