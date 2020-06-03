The Keene Post 4 baseball teams, both the senior and junior age levels, have entered the New England Independent Baseball League (NEIBL) based out of Nashua for the 2020 season.
Keene will feature two teams, a varsity level and junior varsity.
The plan is to begin playing games on June 29 and both leagues will play 15-20 games.
The senior league will play on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and has an expected end date of Aug. 2. The junior league will play on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, and also has an expected end date of Aug. 2.
Game schedules will not be finalized until late June and have the potential of being fluid as towns deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Practice options are being explored by Keene and the goal is to be practicing this weekend.