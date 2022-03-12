ASPEN, Co. — Keene’s Trevor Kennison continues to do what he does best.
Make history.
In late January in Aspen, Colorado, the 29-year-old Keene native launched off the X-Games Big Air jump — a 70-foot jump from lip to knuckle — and landed in the history books. After hitting the knuckle in the practice runs, Kennison cleared the jump by about 20 feet on his historic run, reaching almost 40 feet of height and upwards of 95 feet of distance on the jump.
But the distance of the jump wasn’t the history-making part of the day. Kennison is partially paralyzed, becoming the first adaptive skier in history to hit the Big Air jump.
Back in 2014, Kennison was paralyzed in a snowboarding accident at the Vail Pass in Colorado, but that’s just the start of his story. Now, eight years after his accident, Kennison continues follow his passions — at the highest level.
Kennison wears a 40-pound sit-ski, which has allowed him to continue skiing after his paralyzing accident. Wearing that device, Kennison took to the skies at the Big Air jump on that Sunday in January.
“The first one I went really big on,” Kennison said in a phone interview. “I got pushed in and I was like, ‘Oh boy!’ I was trying to turn in the air … so I could slide out. My binding broke, so I ended up switching out skis.”
His ski snapped on the landing, but he got himself together and made his way towards the end of the hill — where his friends and family were cheering him on.
“I looked up and I couldn’t help myself but to cry,” said Olga Pardo, Kennison’s mom. “I started crying out of disbelief. The beauty, the manifestation, the joy, the peace, the love, the energy.”
Afterwards, James Woods — a professional skier also at the event — was ready to give Kennison a medal for completing the jump. But Kennison wasn’t done.
He was going to jump it again.
“I was like, ‘No, no. Hold it one more. I’m going to go hit it again,’ ” Kennison said.
“They were ready to put the medal around his neck,” said Pardo. “Trevor said to him, ‘No, no. What are you doing? I’m going again.’ Now that’s beautiful. That’s awesome. That’s what makes Trevor different.”
He wanted to stomp the jump — meaning to land it cleanly. So, he went up the jump again and launched himself again. He didn’t go quite as far on the second jump — although he came darn near close — but still cleared the knuckle for a second time.
“But I didn’t stomp it the second time, but I almost had it,” Kennison said. “When I was in the air that second time, I was so centered. I felt super good. When I was in the air I thought, ‘No freaking way, I’m so high in the air.’ Then I said, ‘Ok let’s try to put the landing gear down.’ And my plate ended up twisting to the right and ended up coming out the ski, so I couldn’t stomp it. I didn’t mean to go as big and wanted just to stomp it, but at the same time, I just had to get up.”
He accepted his medal the after the second run, in front of a cheering audience.
“It was really, really, really cool,” Kennison said. “Everyone was super welcoming. This is a dream come true. A handful of years ago I said, ‘I’m going to hit that jump one day,’ and sure enough, I did hit it. So it’s really, really cool that I got the opportunity to do that.
“Doing what I’m doing because I love to do it and the passion I have for it, then stepping back and realizing what I’m doing for the sport, is so awesome,” Kennison added. “Anything I can do to keep bringing more awareness to skiing, snowboarding, sit-skiing, people with disabilities, is really, really awesome.”
It’s another chapter of Kennison’s inspiring story, one of persistence, determination and just plain refusing to give up.
“Trevor is doing what he is meant to do,” Pardo said. “The accident … has given him a purpose. I’m seeing it, and so are many people.”
So what’s next for the local athlete? Kennison has his sights set on the 2026 Paralympics, which will be in Italy. He was originally planning to compete at the 2022 Paralympics before he started free skiing.
Before 2026, Kennison has a full-length documentary in the works, which he said will premiere in the fall or winter of this year. The documentary, called Full Circle, tells Kennison’s inspirational story. The world premiere will likely be in Denver, Kennison said.
“But there will certainly be a showing in Keene,” he added.