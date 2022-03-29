You may know the name Ryan Boden.
The 2006 Keene High graduate has been heavily involved with the baseball community for almost his entire life. Now, he takes over the Keene High baseball program as its new varsity head coach.
“I love the area. I’m comfortable here,” Boden said. “I have a lot of good connections. I know there’s a great baseball support system in Keene. We have a great legacy of producing great coaches, great players and it just brings me back to wanting to share my experiences with other players.”
Boden was a two-time All-State baseball player during his time suiting up for the Blackbirds. After high school, he started his collegiate baseball career as a pitcher at Taylor University, a National Association of Intercollege Athletics (NAIA) school in Upland, Indiana. He later transferred to Keene State College to finish his college baseball career.
In 2008 — the summer after his sophomore year in college — Boden played for his hometown NECBL team, the Keene SwampBats. That year, the SwampBats made it to the NECBL semifinals before losing to the Sanford Mainers, the eventual champions that season.
He coached for the Junior SwampBats while also spending nearly a decade as the JV coach at Keene High.
His strong local connections are an advantage, he said.
“I know a lot of the players because they’ve played for me at some point,” Boden said. “So, it’s been a nice advantage for me to have a little preview of what I have for the season.”
“He’s very well-established in the community,” said Keene High athletic director Mike Atkins. “He has his priorities in the right places and has earned his opportunity to be head coach.”
Boden replaces Dan Moylan at the helm. Moylan — who also has strong connections with the local baseball community — spent the last nine years as the varsity head coach before stepping down after his team’s semifinal run in last year’s state tournament. Moylan and Boden have a strong relationship, another advantage for the first-year head coach.
“I’ve been working with Danny for such a long time,” Boden said. “It’s been great to learn under him; how he coaches, how to coach the game better. Then this opportunity came, and I had been working with teams in the community already, so I was ready to step up and take a bigger role.”
“[Coach Boden] has the same methods as Coach Moylan,” said senior Austin Morris, who played for Boden as a freshman. “He’s going to do just as well.”
Boden brings a “calm intensity” to the dugout, said senior Jared Schmitt. Along with Morris, Schmitt played for Boden as a freshman on the JV team.
“When you mess up, he’s not going to be the one to get on you about it, but you know you messed up,” Schmitt said. “He’s not going to scream at you or anything, but you’ll know if you messed up, which I really enjoy. He does his own thing, but he does it well. It’s just making his players well-rounded and overall good ballplayers.”
“He’s more of a father figure, almost,” Morris said. “If you make a bad play, he won’t be mad at you, he’ll just be disappointed.”
Boden said his main goal coming into the season is to build off of last year’s successful season and continue growing the program
“The main thing is our culture as a baseball program,” Boden said. “Keep the wins coming. Develop quality players.”
And he seems up for the challenge.
“I have all the confidence in the world that we will have a good, winning season,” Boden said. “The returning players have great leadership qualities because we have a lot of young guys coming in. Their leadership is going to be very important to the team this year.”
“I have total confidence that he’ll continue to keep the varsity baseball program at the top of the division,” Atkins said. “We’re really happy [Ryan] is willing to take this on, and our high school students are fortunate to have a coach like him.”
The Blackbirds start their season on April 11 at Bedford High School.