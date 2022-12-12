Ray Boulay knows what it takes to win.
The Elm City native has been part of the past two Keene High boys basketball teams that made the state semifinals — once as a player and once as a coach — and now will take the reins of the varsity program this coming winter.
Boulay made the final four in the 2006-07 season — his sophomore year at Keene High — then was an assistant coach on the last final four team in the 2019-20 season.
“Definitely very excited and nervous,” Boulay said of stepping into the new role. “I want to do a good job. I want to see the kids have fun, and I want to see the program succeed.”
It’s a program that’s undoubtedly near and dear to Boulay’s heart. He spent four years with it as a player and has been an assistant coach since 2015-16, when Kevin Ritter was at the helm of the program.
“Ray is a Keene guy. He’s one of those kinds of people who bleeds orange and black,” said Keene Athletic Director Mike Atkins. “He’s been in the same seat as the kids on the team. He’s absolutely high-energy, very approachable. He’s what you would call a player’s coach.”
Matt Azzarro took over the program last winter after Ritter stepped down. Then when Azzarro took a new job in Hinsdale and the position reopened, Boulay saw his opportunity.
“This role just fell into my lap,” Boulay said. “Just really have to say thank you to Kevin Ritter and Eric Fazio (director of the New England Jayhawks AAU program, where Boulay is a co-director). Those guys took me under their wings.”
Boulay — a 2009 Keene High graduate — was a three-sport athlete with the Blackbirds, playing football, basketball and baseball (even winning a state championship with the baseball team his senior year). He had an opportunity to play basketball in college, but decided to play football at Plymouth State University instead.
But he couldn’t stay off the court long.
“I’d really like to continue what Kevin Ritter started and make it so kids in this area love basketball, want to play basketball,” Boulay said. “And with all that, hopefully that leads to us winning and hopefully bringing home a state championship one day. That’s my main thing: giving the kids in this town the opportunity to play hoops, to learn it, to love the game and then hopefully with all that, we can turn it into some wins.”
Being part of the program for so long, Boulay already knows many of the student-athletes who will be on the court this season. He’ll be leaning on seniors Lucas Malay, Jack Reindeau, Sam Timmer and Ben Hertzler — all of whom he’s coached in years prior — to lead the program this season.
“It’s great because he’s known us since freshman year,” Malay said. “He really knows how all of us play, so we should be able to put all the pieces together.”
“I feel like he knows us best,” Reindeau said. “He’ll put us in situations that we feel like is best for us to win.”
Not only do those seniors recognize the benefits of having a familiar face around, but they already seem to be buying into what Boulay is trying to do. Win.
“We love him. He obviously respects us. He brings the energy,” Timmer said. “He knows what he talks about, too.”
“He does very well in communicating with us,” Hertzler added. “We feel comfortable talking with him. He values our opinions. He knows what it takes to win. So hopefully we’ll get there.”
Keene tips off the season Tuesday against Merrimack at 7 p.m. at Purbeck Gym in Keene.
“Everyone is so excited for the year to start, and just to have a familiar face of someone who’s from here and played in the program and coached here for the past couple years,” Boulay said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.