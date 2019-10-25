CONCORD — More than three decades after being selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the NFL Draft, Keene native John Bosa is headed into the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
The list of inductees was announced Friday by NHIAA Jeffrey T. Collins, and Bosa will join six others from across the state this year.
Joining Bosa in the NHIAA Hall of Fame are Fred Bailey, an administrator from Groveton; Dennis “Bucky” Tardif, an administrator from Timberlane Regional of Plaistow; Mark Collins, a coach at Groveton; Rick Forge of Gilford, in the contributor category; Donna Martineau of Rochester, an official; and Robert “Red” Rolfe, an athlete from Penacook, who also has the Dartmouth College baseball field named after him.
Bosa starred at Keene High in the early 1980s and went on to have a stellar career as a defensive lineman at Boston College. He was inducted into BC's Varsity Hall of Fame in 1996 after earning All-America, All-East, and All-New England honors in 1986, his senior year. He was co-captain of the BC team that won the Hall of Fame Bowl that year.
Both of Bosa's sons are defensive linemen in the NFL — Joey Bosa with the Los Angeles Chargers and Nick Bosa with the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Like their father, both went in the first round of the NFL Draft; Nick was picked second overall last spring.
Drafted 17th overall by Miami, John Bosa's NFL career was limited to three years, as he was plagued by knee injuries. He moved to the Fort Lauderdale area in Florida after being drafted by the Dolphins, where he raised his family.
The NHIAA Hall of Fame banquet will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Courtyard Marriot in Concord. Doors will open at approximately 11:30 a.m. with a small reception. Lunch will be served at 12:45 p.m. and the induction ceremony will begin at 1:30pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Anyone interested in attending may contact the NHIAA at 228-8671 or email info@nhiaa.org to make reservations. The cost is $55 per person and the deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, Nov. 1. Tickets will not be available at the door.