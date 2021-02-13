Keene native Erick Zecha will serve as the Keene Swamp Bats’ head assistant coach this year, the team announced in a press release on Friday. Zacha is expected to also handle all pitching coach duties for the team.
Zacha was a two year member of the Swamp Bats, including the 2019 championship team for which he played a key role in defeating the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks.
He is a 2020 graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, where he pitched for four years. Additionally, Zacha played three years for Keene High School and was an All State First Team selection in 2015 and 2016.
“I could not be more excited about who President Kevin Watterson has brought in to lead our pitching staff and to provide guidance to our entire team,” said head coach Shaun McKenna in the statement. “Erick knows the expectations of the city of Keene. He has performed admirably on Alumni Field for many years as a player and I am sure that our players will be the ultimate winners under Erick’s tutelage.”