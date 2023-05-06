Several athletes from Keene High, Monadnock and ConVal picked up first-place finishes as 11 schools competed in the 29th Doug Sargent Memorial Freshman-Sophomore Invitational on Saturday at Keene High School.
Sully Sturtz highlighted the Keene High boys, taking wins in the 1600 meters with a mile time of four minutes, 41.49 seconds, and the 3200 at 9:58.94.
Sturtz also fronted Keene's winning 4 x 800 relay with Gavin Morton, Hyrum Pinegar and Jackson Yegar, finishing in 9:57.40.
The Keene High girls brought in four top-place finishes, including wins in all three relays.
Jordyn Roderick-Smith, Lucy Pierannunzi, Neela Carey and Violet Perry won the 4 x 100 for the Blackbirds in 55.97 seconds.
Keene's girls 4 x 400 team of Lucy Houston, Maddie Carlson, Carey and Corinne Kinson were tops at 4:41.56. The 4 x 800 of Rachel Kamphuis, Gillian Frink, Cate Kamphuis and Kinson was first at 14:17.56.
Houston was also first place in the girls 400 meters (1:05.44), third in the 100 (13.86) and fifth in the 200 (29.39.) Kinson finished third in the girls 800 meters at 2:41.35. Frink was third in the 3200 at 14:21.71. Keene's Nancy Shapiro was second in the 300 hurdles at 57:46.
Kendrick Edwards brought in two wins for the ConVal boys squad. He was tops in the 100 meter dash at 11.41 seconds and the 200 at 23.73 seconds.
The Monadnock boys took three top-place finishes. Gavin Lombara won both the 110 meter hurdles (16.71 seconds) and the 300 meter hurdles (44.15 seconds).
Peyton Joslyn dominated the boys 800 meters for the Huskies, finishing in 2:04.81, nearly 16 seconds ahead of the next finisher.
The Huskies' boys 4 x 400 relay of Mateo Cintron, Lombara, Torin Regney and Joslyn was second at 3:59.25.
Keene's Lauren French was second in the girls high jump at four-feet, eight-inches. Kinson was fourth at 4-6. Jasmine Fischer was third in the girls shot put at 24-feet and fourth in the discus at 73-feet, 10 inches.
Keene High's Alex Dixon was second in the boys long jump at 18-feet, 5.75 inches. He was third in the high jump at five-feet, six-inches.
Dixon ran the final leg of Keene's 4 x 100 relay with Lucian Heath, Brody Baldwin and Conrad Smith, finishing second in 48.93 seconds.
ConVal's Elliot Featherstone was third in the boys 100 at 11.93 seconds. Dixon was fifth for Keene at 12.47. Featherstone pulled in another third place finish in the 200 at 24.84.
ConVal sophomore William Simard was second in the boys 3200 at 10:01.26.
Maxx Telofski brought home third in both the shot put (35-feet, seven inches) and the discus (98-feet, seven inches) for the ConVal boys.
Keene's Gavin Morton was third in the 800 at 2:21.15 and third in the 1600 at 5:03.47. Wayne Crowell was third in the boys 110 hurdles at 19.49 seconds. Conrad Smith took fourth the Blackbird boys in the triple jump at 14-feet, 0.35 inches. Jacob Wallace was fourth in the discus at 95-feet, 10 inches.
Keene's Rose Muskus and Cate Kamphuis tied for fourth in the girls' pole vault at six feet.
Keene and Monadnock hit the track again on Tuesday at the Connecticut Valley Conference qualifiers at Monadnock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.