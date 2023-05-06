20230508-SPT-track7

Keene High freshman Sully Sturtz leads the field in the boys 1600 meters at the 29th Doug Sargent Memorial Freshman-Sophomore Invitational on Saturday at Keene High. (Michael M. McMahon / Sentinel Staff)

 Michael M. McMahon/Sentinel Staf

Several athletes from Keene High, Monadnock and ConVal picked up first-place finishes as 11 schools competed in the 29th Doug Sargent Memorial Freshman-Sophomore Invitational on Saturday at Keene High School.

Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.