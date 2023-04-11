Keene High junior midfielder Jacob Worcester fights off a defender while circling behind the Pembroke net on Tuesday at Keene High. Worcester scored three goals as the Blackbirds dropped their season opener 9-6.
The building blocks are coming together for the Keene-Monadnock boys' lacrosse team.
The Blackbirds have moved down into Division II following a two-win season a year ago. It gives the program a chance to revitalize itself with hopes of rejoining Division I in the near future. For now, second year head coach Kristian Smith is focused on getting to the ins and outs — raising the overall lacrosse IQ of a team that features a lot of players with just one or two seasons of experience in the sport.
It was there in moments on Tuesday, with more experienced players doing their part to coach on the field and directing on the offense.
But with gains, comes pains.
The Blackbirds lacked the offensive firepower needed Tuesday, falling to Pembroke 9-6 in Keene.
"We had a little bit of the first-game heebie jeebies," said Smith. "We're working through it. The kids basically are all juniors and sophomores, so there is still a lot to learn. But also, from last year, we see that IQ is already up."
"It's a big sign of relief to see that they can coach each other," he added. "It's great to see someone see something and then react to it. To be proactive as a player and not just wait for it to come from the coach."
Junior midfielder Jacob Worcester led K-M with three goals. He switched to the midfield this season after playing attack last year.
"I told him that I wanted to put him in the most successful position possible," said Smith. "And I feel like today solidified that. He was able to do what I was asking of him and do his own thing and score."
Juniors Davis Glodgett and Aidan Tarr and sophomore Mikey Anger also found the back of the net.
Keene narrowed the deficit to 6-5 with eight minutes remaining, and trailed 8-6 with four minutes to play, but two late fouls hurt the comeback effort.
Keene travels to play Souhegan on Friday.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
