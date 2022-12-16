Keene, Monadnock, and ConVal high school all competed in their first high school meet of the season last Friday night, Dec. 9, against Kearsarge and Exeter at Colby-Sawyer College.
Keene junior Lilian Charlefour placed first in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:18.70.
Keene boys took first and second in the 200 yard freestyle: Senior Braedon Scott and sophomore Brayden Rogers came in with times of 2:08.49 and 2:20.31 respectively. Keene boys also dominated the 50 yard freestyle, taking the top three spots. Junior Leighton Paulsen was first with a time of 24.51 and freshman Andrew O’Donnell finished second with a time of 25.34, and senior Elliott Murray was third with a time of 25.94.
ConVal and Monadnock had impressive performances in the girls 100 yard freestyle. Senior Jenna Condap of Monadnock took second in that event with a time of 1:01.73, and ConVal junior Sophia Lake took third at 1:01.89.
ConVal girls took the top spot in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a 2:07.05. Relay members were junior Sophia Lake, freshman Alia Dodge, freshman Bryanna Mattson and junior Andrea Mattson.
Keene boys took the top spot in the 200 yard free relay with a 1:46.48. Relay members were sophomore Morgan Murray, freshman Dominic Smith, freshman Conrad Smith and freshman Andrew O’Donnell.
The team had its Friday night meet postponed due to the snow and next compete Jan. 6.
