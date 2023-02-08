The Keene Middle School wrestling team was crowned the top team in the state last Sunday, winning the New Hampshire Middle School Team Dual Meet State Championship at Southern New Hampshire University.
The Cardinals marched through all five of their dual meets on Sunday unscathed, picking up five wins. It all culminated in a nail-biting 27-21 win over Goffstown in the finals to earn the title.
Before running into a stout Goffstown team, the Cardinals made easy work of most of their opponents on Sunday.
They swept Agoge Wrestling Club 61-0 to start the tournament, then topped Exeter 52-18 and Amherst 51-15 to advance to the semifinals. There, the Cardinals dispatched Rochester with little resistance, taking a 52-9 win.
The Cardinals were led by their four captains, three of whom went 5-0 in their matches on the day.
Eighth grader Ian Spencer earned five wins by pin at 108 pounds. Each pin is worth six points towards team score, whereas a win by decision is worth three points. Seventh-grade captain Zak Waters earned five pins at 115 pounds. Camden Clay also went 5-0, earning three pins at 124 pounds.
Kaleb Miner battled back from injury early in the competition to win a key match against Goffstown in the final at 136 pounds. We was 3-1 on the day.
“It’s a long season and the kids really peaked at the right time,” said coach Jeremiah Crump. “It was dominant.”
The team’s season began in November.
“Super proud of these guys,” added Crump. “It’s a testament to how much focus they put in and how they’re always trying to improve.”
“We’ve had a lot of kids who have lost matches to wrestlers and now later in the season are beating them,” he said. “It shows the progression and the leaps. It’s an amazing group of kids that police themselves and its nice to sit back, and watch the kids coach themselves sometimes.”
Keene’s season is not finished yet. The state middle school individual championships, where Keene can pick up another team win as well as several individual titles, will be held Sunday, Feb. 19, at Keene High School. Admission is $4 per adult and full concessions will be sold.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
