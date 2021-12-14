20211214-SPT-Sturtz

Eighth grader Sully Sturtz of the Keene Middle School cross country team poses at the Junior Olympic National Cross Country race on Saturday in Paris, Ky. Sturtz finished 13th out of 374 runners, earning him All-American honors.

PARIS, Ky. — Keene Middle School cross country runner Sully Sturtz eared All-American honors at Saturday’s Junior Olympic National Cross Country Championship in Paris, Kentucky, finishing 13th out of 374 runners.

The eighth grader finished the 4K race in 14:42. He is the first local Junior Olympic National Cross Country All American in the 13-14 age group, according to KMS cross country head coach Ben Hoy.

Monadnock Regional’s Peyton Joslyn finished 105th in the middle school race, finishing in 15:59.

Jace Joslyn, also from Monadnock, placed 82nd in the high school 5K race (19:27).

