PARIS, Ky. — Keene Middle School cross country runner Sully Sturtz eared All-American honors at Saturday’s Junior Olympic National Cross Country Championship in Paris, Kentucky, finishing 13th out of 374 runners.
The eighth grader finished the 4K race in 14:42. He is the first local Junior Olympic National Cross Country All American in the 13-14 age group, according to KMS cross country head coach Ben Hoy.
Monadnock Regional’s Peyton Joslyn finished 105th in the middle school race, finishing in 15:59.
Jace Joslyn, also from Monadnock, placed 82nd in the high school 5K race (19:27).