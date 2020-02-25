The collaboration of sticks banging off the boards in front of each bench and the raucous crowd cheering loudly to heighten the noise signified that postseason ice hockey is almost here. It only made sense as the top two teams in Division II boys ice hockey, Merrimack and Keene, faced off in a game that was decided by an overtime goal.
In the early afternoon game Monday at Keene Ice, Ben Brown netted the game-winner for Keene on his backhand in overtime. He lifted the puck over the shoulders of Merrimack goalie Ben Hardy off a saucer pass across the length of the ice from teammate Robbie Nowill to win 4-3.
“Robby is an exceptional player and a really good puck-moving defenseman like that,” Brown said. “He’s always looking up ice and he really knows how to make passes like that, which comes in handy like it did today.”
Minutes into the game the Blackbirds were dominating every facet of the contest. It resulted in a pair of early goals for Keene. Joseph Walsh scored first, beating Hardy around the net on a wrap-around goal assisted by Brown with just under 12 minutes remaining in the first period. It took a minute for the Blackbirds to once again put one past Hardy as Jerred Tattersall took a rebound off the goalie to net his first of two goals in the game, giving Keene an early 2-0 lead. The Tomahawks’ first shot on goal came just before the 10-minute mark of the first period.
“I thought we came out flying, we moved the puck really well and everything was tic-tac-toe,” Blackbirds Coach Chris McIntosh said. “We made all the plays and it looked like the dream practice. The things you draw up they were executing.”
With all the momentum with Keene, the Tomahawks finally were able to establish possession of the puck late in the first period. The possession lasted just under three minutes before Evan Roy scored Merrimack’s first goal of the game with 2:15 remaining in the period. It was the start of a stretch lasting through close to the end of the second period where the Tomahawks held momentum. Dom Carozza tied the game up 2-2 in the second period.
“We have been a streaky team,” McIntosh said. “When we’re good, we’re really good. We seem to find these moments where we turn mediocre and it’s frustrating because we know that’s not who the team is and the DNA of our group. The players are very talented and that’s not what they represent.”
That DNA might have resurfaced with 15 seconds remaining in the second period. Keene goalie Jacob Russell turned aside a breakaway opportunity to keep the score knotted up 2-2 going into the third period.
Tattersall beat the entire Merrimack team down the length of the ice to chase down a loose puck and put in an early third-period goal just 17 seconds in, regaining the lead for the Blackbirds.
“That goal was absolutely huge,” Brown said. “Jerred does an exceptional job scoring big goals like that. That was really big to get us going and get us fired up for the third period so we could finish it out.”
With 3:50 remaining in the third period, though, Carozza used his speed to tie the game 3-3, putting his shot past the blocker of Russell and eventually force overtime.
Merrimack had come in with a 4-1 record in games decided by one goal while Keene was 2-2 in those contests. With just one game remaining in the regular season, these types of games are what the Blackbirds crave eyeing their second state title in three years.
“I think our two losses were 4-3 losses and that would have been the outcome of this if it went the other way,” McIntosh said. “This could’ve been the difference in us hosting a home ice game next Saturday or not. The top six teams are so tight right now in our division so any kind of slip-up on our end could drop us all the way down to fifth.”
Keene will conclude the regular season Wednesday on the road at Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal.