The Keene Knights middle school varsity football team poses with the state championship trophy Sunday in Keene. Back row: Benjamin Hockensmith, Miles Desrosiers, Everett Currier, Brayden French, Liam Logan, Brennen Burkholder, Jacob Buker, Grady Erickson; middle row (left to right): Franklin Hartigan, Kaleb Miner, Decker Yardley, Ian Spencer, Griffin Yardley, Kaydin Garon, Kaleb Bruhmuller, Harry Leblanc Jr, Ryan Kopcha; front row (left to right): Asst Coach Wayne Bruhmuller, Asst Coach Bob Buker, Mason Ward, Asst Coach Jeremy Ward, Head Coach Pat Yardley, Asst Coach Spencer Yardley, Asst Coach Nick Garon, Asst Coach Tate Erickson.
To add on to what has already been a successful local youth football season, the Keene Knights middle school varsity team completed its undefeated season with a state championship over Gilford, 20-0, Sunday at Alumni Field.
The middle school program joins the 9U and 10U teams, both of which also won state championships.
Keene’s defense shutout Gilford’s offense, which lead the league in scoring during the regular season.
Defensive end Decker Yardley had a key play in the first quarter, stripping the ball from Gilford’s running back which resulted in 20-yard run carrying several opposing players along the way. First year player Liam Logan played a key role in stopping the Gilford run game.
The Knights starting offensive linemen Jacob Buker, Decker Yardley, Kaleb Bruhmuller, Brennen Burkholder, and Grady Erickson gave Knights quarterback Brayden French time in the backfield to connect downfield with key passes to tight ends Miles Desrosiers and Liam Logan.
French connected on a 23 yard tight end pass to Logan in the first quarter to put Keene up 6-0. French later connected on a pass to Desrosiers, putting the Knights up 12-0 at the half.
The line was successful in opening up holes for Keene running backs Griffin Yardley, Everett Currier and Kaleb Miner. Yardley had an outstanding day blocking in the backfield. Following strong runs by Currier and Miner in the fourth quarter, French scored from the 1-yard line on a QB sneak. Ryan Kopcha ran in Keene’s two-point conversion, putting Keene up 20-0.
The Keene Knights Middle School Varsity Team completes an undefeated season winning the State Championship game 20-0 Sunday at Alumni Field. The extreme cold and windy conditions didn’t stop Keene from defeating Gilford in a hard fought game.
The Knights started the season of strong with a 4-0 record, and not letting up any points. In Week 5, the Knights went up against an undefeated Concord Capitols team coming out on top with a 37-13 win before going into their bye week.
In Week 7 the Knights again had to face another undefeated team the Milford Jr. Spartans, winning 20-6. The Knights then went to complete a perfect regular season with a win by forfeit over Hartford, VT Hurricanes.
After a first-round bye in the playoffs, the Knights beat the Kearsarge Wild Cats, 30-6, earning a spot in the championship game.
Keene’s offense averaged nearly 36 points per game during the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.