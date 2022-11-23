20221123-SPT-KeeneKnightsMS

The Keene Knights middle school varsity football team poses with the state championship trophy Sunday in Keene. Back row: Benjamin Hockensmith, Miles Desrosiers, Everett Currier, Brayden French, Liam Logan, Brennen Burkholder, Jacob Buker, Grady Erickson; middle row (left to right): Franklin Hartigan, Kaleb Miner, Decker Yardley, Ian Spencer, Griffin Yardley, Kaydin Garon, Kaleb Bruhmuller, Harry Leblanc Jr, Ryan Kopcha; front row (left to right): Asst Coach Wayne Bruhmuller, Asst Coach Bob Buker, Mason Ward, Asst Coach Jeremy Ward, Head Coach Pat Yardley, Asst Coach Spencer Yardley, Asst Coach Nick Garon, Asst Coach Tate Erickson.

 Courtesy

To add on to what has already been a successful local youth football season, the Keene Knights middle school varsity team completed its undefeated season with a state championship over Gilford, 20-0, Sunday at Alumni Field.

