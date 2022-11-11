MANCHESTER — The Keene Knights 9U football team completed its undefeated season with a 33-0 win over Londonderry last Sunday at Gill Stadium in Manchester.
Brock French scored four touchdowns in the win, and Weston Roy scored a touchdown as well.
The defense showed its strength again, not allowing Londonderry into the end zone all game.
When all was said and done, Keene scored a total of 292 points and only allowed 13 points on its way to a 10-0 season.
“Our defense was dominant all season because we had 11 guys buy in to doing their job/position responsibility,” said head coach Michael Sweeney in a statement. “When you have a group work together like that, their confidence grows and allows them to play fast and physical.”
Seeded first for playoffs after an 8-0 regular season, the Knights faced Windham 9U on Sunday, Oct. 30th at Alumni Field. Windham only scored one touchdown on a kick return early in the game. The remainder of the game was all about the Knights, where they put up an impressive 53 points to earn its spot in the championship game.
The Knights were recognized as No. 2 in the top 10 New England youth football rankings. Keene’s offense was led by quarterback Hunter Dubriske until an injury in Week 6 of the regular season. Gavin Sweeney stepped up to fill the role for the remainder of the season.
“Our season was the definition of team success!” Sweeney said in the statement. “These young men came together to learn the game, how to compete and ultimately have fun all the while working their tails off! I am so happy these boys were able to see the results of work ethic, attention to detail and the idea of playing as a team.”
The Middle School Varsity Keene Knights will be playing their semifinal game this Sunday against Kearsarge at 10 a.m. at Alumni Field, and the Middle School JV Keene Knights will be playing their state championship this Sunday in Gilford at noon.
