The Keene Knights 13U football team earned a spot in the Granite State Football League Championship game, to be played Saturday morning at 10 a.m. against Bow at Bow High School.
The Knights put together a 7-1 season, with their only loss coming to Bow, 26-14, on Halloween. Keene fell behind early in that game, before storming back to get back into the game.
Down just 20-14, Keene came up just short of the game-tying touchdown, then Bow scored once more.
Bow comes into the championship game with a 6-1 record, narrowly beating out Keene for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. This year, the Granite State League used a point system similar to the NHIAA to decide seeding, which takes into account the quality of wins and the number of games played into the standings.
Bow’s only loss of the year came against Gilford, who Keene beat in the semifinal round of the playoffs, 13-8, last Sunday.
Keene and Bow both earned first-round byes in the postseason.
The Granite State League is made up of 12 teams from across the state, six of which make the playoffs.
Monadnock also has a team in the Granite State League, ending the year at 5-2 and losing to Gilford in the first round of the playoffs.