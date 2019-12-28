Keene girls first, boys second at Dartmouth — On the strength of their relay squads, the Blackbird girls finished first and the boys finished second out of 15 teams Friday at Dartmouth College. The Keene girls scored 56 points, 10 points ahead of runner-up St. Johnsbury Academy. The Keene boys were edged out by Merrimack, 39-36.
Leading the way for the Birds were the 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams. On the girls side, Isabelle Fleuette, Hannah Shepard, Mia Brown and Mikayla Randall combined to win both relays, posting times of 10:11.01 and 4:24.07. For the boys, the 4x800 relay was first in a time of 8:23.85, featuring Nico Ramirez, Jake Velazquez, Sergio Sartini and Torin Kindopp. The 4x400 relay team of Ramirez, Sartini, Kindopp and Rahul Chaluimuri ran 3:48.69 for second place.
In addition, both 4x200 relays finished second. The girls squad of Kamille Atkins, Randall, Marie Prock and Claire O’Connor was edged out at the line, posting a time of 1:56.34. The boys team of Will O’Connor, Erik Nolan, Sartini and Evan Holland won their heat and finished second overall in a time of 1:40.57. Other placers for Keene were Emily Boswell (2nd in the shot put at 32’0”), Velazquez (4th in 1,500 in 4:17.39), Emma Burr (5th in 600 in 1:50.28), Ali Hebert (3rd in long jump 15’ 0.5”), Atkins (6th in 300 in 46.94), and O’Connor (4th in 300 in 46.88).
Keene competes next at the University of New Hampshire Saturday, Jan. 4.
High school boys’ hockey
Keene 3, Nashua North 3 — The tie against North was good enough to put the Blackbirds into Saturday’s Conway Cup tournament final in Nashua. Keene will take on Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield for the title at 2 p.m.
Ben Brown (2 goals) and Jerred Tattersall found the back of the net for Keene Friday with assists from Zach Mooers (2), Peter Kamphius, Joseph Walsh and John Smart. Keene outshot Nashua 37-15 on the night. Goalie Jacob Russell finished the night with 12 saves. The holiday tournament is being played in 20-minute halves rather than three 15-minute periods.