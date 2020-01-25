Almost every night is a gut-cruncher in boys’ high school Division I basketball, and Friday was no exception for Keene High.
The Blackbirds knocked off Winnacunnet Regional of Hampton, 63-60, a team that had won five in a row coming into the Purbeck Gym. The game was close throughout, tied 27-27 at halftime before Keene opened up a seven-point lead after three quarters.
Once again Noah Timmer led the way for Keene, scoring a team-high 26 points. Alex Charles scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, as the Birds held off a hard-charging Warrior team in the fourth quarter. Also, Liam Johnston hit double figures with 11 points for Keene, which has a week off before heading to the Maine border to take on Spaulding High of Rochester next Friday.
The Birds edged above .500 to 4-3 while Winnacunnet fell to 5-3.