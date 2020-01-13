The Keene High hockey team remained unbeaten on the season, eventually pulling away from Kingswood High of Wolfeboro, 4-1, at Keene Ice Saturday evening. The Blackbirds are 4-0-1 in Division II and 6-0-2 overall.
The game was scoreless after one period though Keene dominated with a 12-1 advantage in shots on goal. It appeared the Birds were on their way early in the second period, when Zach Mooers entered the offensive zone on a pretty rush, and sauced a pass over to Ben Brown. His shot was stopped but Peter Kamphius crashed the net and buried the rebound.
However, Kingswood stopped Keene’s momentum with a power-play goal that made its way into the net through heavy traffic. Despite its 28-6 advantage in shots, the game was tied 1-1 going into the final period.
The Birds continued to carry the play and it finally paid off halfway through the period. Again, a hard-working Mooers led the play, this time shorthanded. He broke out with the puck, leading a 2 on 1 with Kamphius. Mooers drew the defender in and sent the puck across ice perfectly five inches in the air, where it landed on Peter Kamphius’s stick and he buried the one-timer.
Keene scored again shortly after with an unassisted effort by defensemen Peter Haas and Joseph Walsh finished the scoring with a nice goal assisted by Jerred Tattersall and Ethan Russell.
Final shots were 38-15 in Keene’s favor, with goalie Jacob Russell earning another win with 14 saves. Kingswood fell to 1-4. The Birds return to the ice Wednesday at Portsmouth-Newmarket.