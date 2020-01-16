PORTSMOUTH — The Keene High boys' hockey team kept rolling along, bringing home a 4-0 victory over Portsmouth High Wednesday after the long trek to the Seacoast.
Showing no signs of "bus legs," the Blackbirds struck early in the first period on a 2-on-2 breakout with Zach Mooers and Ben Brown entering the offensive zone. Mooers dished the puck to Brown as they crossed the blue line, Brown shoulder faked to the outside and quickly slid the puck to Mooers stick for a one-timer goal in the slot.
"It was a beautiful play which seems to happen often when this duo is on the ice together," Keene Coach Chris McIntosh said.
The second goal came shortly after on a strike from Jerred Tattersall. He created numerous numerous scoring chances all night, including hitting a few crossbars, and finally buried a wrist shot with a laser from just inside the blue line after beating a few Portsmouth defenders. Keene outshot Portsmouth 16-6 in the opening frame.
Neither team scored in the second period, but the Blackbirds put it away in the third. Ethan Russell created a turnover on the half wall in the offensive zone, and slid the puck down low below the goal line to Joseph Walsh. In turn, Walsh found Tattersall for a beautiful one timer. Walsh later scored another insurance goal with a glove-side shot.
Defensively, Keene was led by John Smart, Cam Round, Ryan Smart, Justin Borden, Peter Haas and Robbie Nowill on the blue line. McIntosh said the entire unit is playing outstanding hockey.
Keene outshot Portsmouth 30-18 and Jacob Russell recorded the shutout in goal. It has won five in a row after an opening-game tie against St. Thomas. The Birds play at home Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against 4-1 Merrimack, which comes into Keene Ice with a four-game winning streak.