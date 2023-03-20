Keene High’s Sully Sturtz and Maddie Carlson were among more than 150 Nordic Skiers from across New England ages 14 and 15 to compete in the New England Ski Association U16 Eastern Championships over the weekend at the Fort Kent Outdoor Center in Maine.
The pair helped Team New Hampshire to a second place finish behind Vermont.
Sturtz was part of the four-skier New Hampshire relay team that won first place in the mixed 4 x 2.5K relay, joined by Lea Perreard, Eric Fulton and Elli Englund. Sturtz topped the quartet, running the first leg in eight minutes, 18.5 seconds.
Sturtz followed that up with a seventh place finish in the boys’ 5K freestyle race. He was the highest finisher from New Hampshire, crossing the line in 14:53.9. He was eighth in the 5K classic race, the second New Hampshire finisher, crossing in 17:38.4. Sturtz was 20th in the XCX sprint race finishing in 3:11.2. He was ninth overall in the boys’ competition, the top point getter among NH boys, bringing in 643 points.
Carlson was 60th of 83 girls competitors, bringing in 492 points. She was 59th in the freestyle race, finishing in 21:04.5, 70th in the classic race at 26:31.7 and 57th in the sprint race at 4:06.6.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.