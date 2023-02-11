A lot of kids like to lay claim to being the fastest kid on the playground. For Keene High’s Chris Stevens — he actually was.
Stevens never participated in track before high school. He ran cross country in 6th grade, but distance running never was for him. He never was a big athlete. Sports don’t run in his family.
But in elementary school, Stevens noticed he was usually among the fastest when he and his schoolmates played tag. And when he got to middle school, he still was the quickest. At Keene High, he joined the track team.
Now a junior, Stevens has a real shot to grab a title only one high school athlete in New Hampshire gets to claim — fastest in the state. He and the rest of the Blackbirds indoor track team, as well as several other local athletes, will be running for state titles Sunday at Dartmouth College in the Division I and II state championships.
Stevens is ranked second in the 55-meter dash with a qualifying time of 6.63 seconds according to tfrrs.org, which tracks track and field results and rankings for the NHIAA. He is slotted just 0.01 seconds behind Manchester Memorial junior AJ Sebastien.
Stevens will toe the line on Sunday morning with less than seven seconds separating him from potential history.
“You’re trying not to focus on other people, you usually don’t go for the win except for at the big meets,” said Stevens. “I want to win this one.”
It’s seems difficult to believe that even in such a short amount of time Stevens is able to break down his sub-seven-second sprint into sections. He knows he might not be the quickest starter on the line in Dartmouth.
“It’s my top speed,” said Stevens. “If people get off the block quicker than me, I don’t care. I’m not scared in those first 20 to 30 feet. You won’t see it in my face.”
He hopes to run in the 6.5’s or 6.4’s.
Stevens will also compete in the 300-meter, where he is ranked third at 37.08 seconds, just 0.25 seconds behind Sean Clegg of Londonderry. He’ll then team up with Erik Nolan, Jack Bates and Wayne Crowell in the 4x400 relay.
Nolan will also compete in the Boys’ 600-meter run. Lucy Houston, Bri Hodgman, Ava Streed and McKenna Castor will team up to run the girls’ 4x400 relay.
In Division II meet, Conant sophomore Ben Sawyer enters as the top seed in the boys’ long jump at 20-feet, 8.5 inches. He’ll also compete in the boys’ high jump.
Kaden Colby will compete in the 55-meter hurdles where he ranks seventh. Nathan Alajajian will run in the boys’ 3000 meters and Jacob Sawyer will run in the boys’ 600 meter while Kylie Aho will run in the girls’ 600 meters. Amelia Hill will compete in the girls’ 1500 meter.
Jon Ciglar, Jacob Sawyer, Austen Richard and Alajajian will run the boys’ 4x400 relay for the Orioles. Richard and Alajajian will be joined by Jacob Cruz and Lenny Angove in the boys’ 4x800.
In the girls’ relays Aho and Hill will team up with Neve Mormando and Lainey Holombo in the girls’ 4x400.
ConVal’s Tasha MacNeil enters ranked second in the shot put with a qualifying entry of 9.24 meters. She is also ranked sixth in the girls’ 55-meter dash at 7.65 seconds. William Simard will compete in the boys’ 1500 meters for the Cougars.
The Division I Meet is slated to start at 10 a.m. with the D-II meet to follow at 4 p.m.
