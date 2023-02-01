Keene High senior Reagan Hoy signed an athletic scholarship offer to run cross country and track and field at the University of New Hampshire on Monday.
Hoy was accompanied by Keene High girls’ cross country and track and field coach Bill Derry as well as several of her teammates from the cross country and Nordic ski teams for the signing at Keene High.
The senior helped pace the Blackbirds to a Division I cross country championship in 2021 with a seventh-place finish in the DI State Meet. This past fall, she placed fifth overall in the Division I meet and followed that up with an eighth-place finish at the Meet of Champions, posting a personal best at 19 minutes, 19.8 seconds in the 5K race at Mine Falls in Nashua.
She received scholarship offers from UNH and UMass-Lowell not long after.
“I was pretty shocked because it’s just way bigger than I ever could have imagined my running career going. I remember my jaw dropping,” said Hoy. “It’s such a nice reward. It proves how much you put in is how much you get out.”
Once she visited the Durham campus, met with coach Rob Hoppler and members of the Wildcats’ team, Hoy knew the fit was right.
“I had been to a few other schools prior … just the feeling at UNH I knew when I was there this was where I wanted to be,” said Hoy. “[Coach Hoppler] is very supportive which was a huge draw and I met the girls and I knew — they were all so sweet.”
Hoy will participate on the cross country team in the fall and also run long-distance events for the indoor and outdoor track teams in the winter and spring. She plans to study nursing.
She began her running career at Surry Village Charter School and is the second member of that middle school program to earn a Division I distance-running scholarship in the last four years — joining Jake Velazquez, who is now at UMass-Lowell.
As individual a sport as running may be when it comes to times and results, Hoy was quick to attribute her success to her teammates.
“I could always be excited at my accomplishments, but the thing I’m going to miss the most is my teammates,” said Hoy. “They made it fun and pushed me to get better. I wouldn’t be the same athlete without them.”
