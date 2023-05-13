To know Nick Cusack is to see him play sports.
A senior on the Keene High boys tennis team, so much of him reverberates through the way he navigates the game and the way he interacts with his Blackbird teammates.
He approaches the sport — and life — with a lighthearted creativity and fun-loving competitiveness that shines in abundance when he steps in between the lines.
It’s easy for opponents to underestimate Cusack’s talents on the court. He’s always smiling and joking around with teammates. Physically, Cusack might not seem like the most daunting challenge to competitors.
Cusack was born with proximal femoral focal deficiency. He has a shortened left arm and a prosthetic right leg.
There isn’t an obvious killer instinct under his backwards cap, but there is a competitive spirit as hungry as any on the court.
Cusack and doubles partner Sam Bergeron have been paired since they both joined the team three years ago. They have become a formidable third pairing for coach Bill Hay and the Blackbirds. They are 7-2 this season in the third doubles slot, and have clinched the match-deciding point on multiple occasions for the 6-3 Blackbirds.
It’s Cusack’s ability as a doubles player that shines the brightest. His right hand is ultra quick with the racket, and he keeps opponents guessing with his instincts close to the net. He has a knack for turning opponents around with misdirected backhands. When he gets a chance to leave his feet and let a power drive go, he can let it fly with a force.
“In doubles, he can cover the court and he’s aggressive to his net,” said Hay, a 16-year veteran at the helm of the boys program at Keene. “He’ll play a poach, he’ll move across. He’ll do things that an advanced double player does, and he does it instinctively. It really is quite impressive to see.”
It’s an inventiveness he has brought to just about every hobby and extracurricular he has ever tried. There is not a sport Cusack has not thought about trying if he has not tried it already.
His first loves were basketball and baseball. He played youth baseball and continues to play rec league basketball. He played on the unified basketball and soccer teams at Keene High. He also has tried flag football, ping pong and skiing.
He’s proud to call himself an athlete.
“Sports have been my world,” said Cusack. “Every season, even in the summer, I’m playing something. I’ll just go play with my friends. Sports are what have brought me most of my friends. Every time I play something new, I meet a new friend.”
And his years of playing various sports also are the source for his athletic flair.
“When I started basketball, I always loved fancy passes — no-look, behind the back. I love playmaking and making highlight plays. It’s such a fun part of the game,” said Cusack. “After a while, I realized that unpredictability is sometimes the best thing you can do in sports and tennis is a very predictable game. ... So I try to mix it up as much as possible.”
Thursday, Cusack and Bergeron were in their bag of tricks again. Their 8-3 win was the clinching point in a 5-4 win over Manchester Memorial. Cusack is the only doubles player in the Blackbirds lineup that does not also regularly play singles, meaning he is a spectator for the first half of matches. Thursday, he snacked on Skittles while encouraging teammates while awaiting his match.
“Turn on the stove, Sammy! Cook!,” he yells after teammate Sammy Howe wins a point.
When he joins Bergeron on the court, he’s the only one that hasn’t already played a match. But he’s always ready to go.
“He is so cool, calm and collected,” said Bergeron. “Those three words always go together but he really is all three of them. His mental game has to be the best part of his game. And it can be more important than the physical part of the game sometimes. He’s really lighthearted about it. He’s not too serious, but he’s just serious enough.”
After three years of playing together, there are few holes in Bergeron and Cusack’s pairing. They communicate near seamlessly. When there is a miscommunication or a mistake, they almost always know what the other was thinking or trying to do. Bergeron is always there for a racket tap after every point and Cusack salutes Bergeron after they win a game.
“Sam’s just a great doubles partner,” said Cusack. “For our entire career together, I’ve always been able to rely on him. And he knows he can rely on me.”
“There’s not a doubles partner I would rather have,” said Bergeron. “I take a lot of pride and love saying that Nick is my doubles partner.”
Cusack was born with a malformed right femur. His kneecap was not much further below his hip. At 3 years old, he had the leg amputated.
He uses one prosthetic leg for all of his activities and says he goes through about one leg a year due to his natural growth and wear and tear from his lifestyle.
He played youth baseball with his glove on his right hand, catching the ball then removing the glove to throw the ball — much like the celebrated former Major League pitcher Jim Abbott. When Cusack was 10 years old, the Sustainable Product Design and Innovation program at Keene State College designed him a bike that he could ride safely with his prosthetic.
Cusack also learned to drive with his left foot.
“It would kind of stink if I played all these sports and did all these things and I couldn’t drive myself to them,” he joked.
Last year, he began work at Ted’s Shoe and Sport on Main Street in Keene. Owner Ted McGreer’s son, Matt, is on the tennis team with Cusack. The two have been friends since they were on the same youth baseball team in elementary school.
“He just brings joy. He brings humor, brings friendship, camaraderie,” said Matt McGreer. “He’s also a leader for our younger guys (on the tennis team). He goes over, he teaches them what they need to or just anything they need to be better.”
Cusack’s never strived to inspire others through sports — but keeps perspective on the impact he might have.
“It’s not always about yourself, right? I never really think about it because, you know, I’m just trying to live my life,” Cusack said. “But at the same time, I’ve had people come up to me and say ‘wow, you’ve really inspired me.’ “
“It really hit me to think that a lot of people can see my story because I’m wearing it. But you don’t always see everybody else’s story,” he added.
“So having kindness toward people, even if I’m not having the best day, if a person has been really depressed and maybe has been struggling with something and I’m the first person that speaks to them — what would I wanna hear?”
Away from sports, Cusack is anything but one dimensional. He recently won a poetry award, he loves public speaking and he’s constantly hashing up possible future business ideas with friends and teammates. His latest involves using AI to create children’s books.
He is planning to take a gap year after graduating and is contemplating community college.
But he’s always seen himself as an athlete foremost. As the spring season begins to wind down — he is in his final month playing school-organized sports. He’ll continue to play rec league and will play pickup sports wherever and whenever he can, but he’s soaking in his last few weeks as a three-sport athlete at Keene High.
“Just finishing out with the team here is going to be a lot of fun. It’s a great lighthearted group here. The guys are so supportive,” he said. “The bus rides are going to be enjoyable. Making it to the championship would be really cool. We’ll see. I’m really just focused on having fun.”
