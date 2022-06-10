Keene High's Aiden Chapdelaine, Jack Elkan place at Special Olympics USA Games Sentinel Staff Jun 10, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jack Elkan, left, and Aiden Chapdelaine pose with their medals at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday. Courtesy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Keene High athletes placed top-10 in the nation in the 100-meter dash at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday.Aiden Chapdelaine finished second and Jack Elkan placed sixth in the race. The two are competing for Team New Hampshire during the Games. The team consists of 116 athletes and volunteers from across the state.The Games kicked off last Monday, June 6, and run until Saturday. — Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fla. Athlete Special Olympics Sport Game Jack Elkan Orlando Aiden Chapdelaine See the Players of the Year magazine and photos from the event