Damon Greer of Keene tries to roll Jeydon Wilson of Concord to his back during their bout at their dual meet at Keene High Thursday evening. Concord defeated Keene High 43-18. (Hannah Schroeder/Sentinel Staff)
Lily Runez of Keene reaches for Concord’s Isaiah Brien before bringing him to the ground and winning their bout during their dual meet at Keene High Thursday night. Concord defeated Keene High 46-18.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Keene’s Carter Trubiano grabs Concord’s Hunter Richard’s ankle during their dual meet, ultimately winning their bout, at Keene High Thursday evening. Concord defeated Keene High 46-18.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Zoe Waters of Keene arches her back as she tries not to get pinned during her bout with Concord’s Noah Blake, during their dual meet at Keene High Thursday evening. Concord defeated Keene High 46-18.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Silas Runez of Keene wrestles Concord’s Sawyer McCready to the ground during their bout and wins, during their dual meet at Keene High Thursday evening.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Jason Canavan of Keene wrestles Nathan Feudner of Concord during their dual meet at Keene High Thursday night.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Carter Spencer of Keene wrestles Levi Madison of Concord during a dual meet at Keene High Thursday evening.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
