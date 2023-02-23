Keene High's Zoe Waters and Lily Runez are used to wrestling against the boys, and they're used to being asked about wrestling against the boys.
It comes with the territory in New Hampshire high school wrestling, and the pair — Waters is a senior and Runez is a freshman — have held their own.
Now, they have a tournament of their own.
The NHIAA is holding its first girls' state championship on Saturday at Bedford High School.
Waters will be competing at 195 pounds and Runez will compete at 106 pounds — the lightest division.
For Waters, it's a culmination of the trail she has blazed for years, following in the footsteps of her older sister Shandria who also wrestled at Keene High. In her last tournament of her senior season for the Blackbirds, Waters will get to compete for a girls' state championship.
It's been a long time coming.
"I haven't been in a state tournament like this since eighth grade," said Waters. "So I'm really excited that now that I'm in high school that I'll get my chance my senior year."
"I think it’s cool, a lot of the time wrestling guys its not the same," said Runez. "I’ve wrestled girls in national tournaments and stuff but it's cool to see that in New Hampshire, because you don’t really see that too much — just girls competing."
Girls' wrestling now is a sanctioned high school sport in 37 states. New Hampshire might not have the numbers just yet to have the girls support their own teams, but an end-of-the-year tournament for the girls has been overdue says Keene High coach Peter Runez.
"It’s very important, you’re seeing it in all states," said Runez, in his fourth year at the helm for Keene. "For New Hampshire to start it out, even though were not a big state, you're going to see a lot of growth because the NHIAA is putting this tournament together and you’ll see more and more girls competing."
Girls' high school wrestling saw a 46-percent increase in participation across the board in the last year, rising from 35,653 to 52,406 participants in 2023 according to flowrestling.com. That's up from 804 participants that were reported in 1994, according to the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
New Hampshire becomes the fourth New England state to create a girls' wrestling state tournament, joining Massachusetts, Connecticut and Maine.
Keene High currently has 14 wrestlers at the varsity level and 25 in the program with three girls.
The number of girls you see at dual meets and tournaments has increased, Waters said.
"I definitely notice a lot more girls, especially at the younger level," said Waters. "I feel like the more that younger girls see older girls doing it and being successful they'll want to do it too."
Lily Runez has a chance to benefit a lot from the recent uptick in girls' participation. Even though she competes against the boys in the lightest weight division, she weighs in well under the mark — which puts her at an even greater disadvantage. Still, she grappled her way to fourth in the weight class at the Division I championships last week in Londonderry.
"I've always been impressed with how they stick up with us," said Keene High sophomore wrestler Evan Ray, who won a Division I state championship at 220 pounds last week.
"They want to join and they want to compete against the guys and keep up," he added. "They all have their strengths and weaknesses like we do. So for them to go out and prove themselves against each other, I think that's pretty cool."
Runez had a choice to make for Saturday — wrestle against the boys in the Meet of Champions, or compete for a girls' state title.
The chance at history was too exciting to pass up.
"That's what we're going for," said Runez of potentially being crowned the first girls' state champ. "I think I have a good chance, too. It would just be really exciting."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.