Keene High freshman Lily Runez stands atop the podium after winning the NHIAA girls’ state championship at 106 pounds Saturday at Bedford High School. Runez was the first girl crowned at the inaugural NHIAA girls’ state championships.
Keene High’s Zoe Waters earned a state championship at 220 pounds in the inaugural NHIAA girls’ wrestling state championship Saturday at Bedford High School.
The scope of it all started to sink for Keene High freshman Lily Runez when they made the announcement in the gym at Bedford High School.
Her title fight at 106 pounds was the first finals match of the first-ever NHIAA girls’ state championships. That made Runez the first girl to be crowned a state champion in New Hampshire high school wrestling history.
Not long after, Keene’s Zoe Waters would her own state title at 220 pounds, completing a historic day for two trailblazing Blackbird wrestlers.
Runez didn’t surrender a single point through two matches on Saturday. She was the top seed in her weight class and earned a first-round bye. There were six wrestlers competing in her bracket. Runez pinned Rebekah Sanborn of Manchester Memorial in the first minute to advance into the finals.
There, she met Adrie Reeves from Goffstown. The pair had met previous in 6th grade at the middle school state tournament. Runez picked up a couple quick points, giving her the confidence she needed to go for the pin. She earned the fall at two minutes, 20 seconds.
“I got the first take down around 40 seconds and I felt pretty confident after that,” said Runez. “My best position is on top so I was pretty comfortable once I got ahead. I knew I could control the match so I decided to go for the pin.”
“They made all these announcements through the day and really made it a big deal,” added Runez. “When I was in middle school everyone always told me high school is a bigger deal. I was really excited after the match looking in the crowd and seeing family and all these people I know. It was really cool.”
Waters moved up from 195 pounds to wrestle at 220 pounds due to low numbers in the higher weight divisions in the girls’ tournament. She needed just one win to earn the title — and wasted little time earning the crown.
She made quick work of Manchester West’s Gabraella Bellanger, forcing the pin 51 seconds into the match with an arm bundle.
“I knew she going to be heavier than me so I went in just wanting to feel it out,” said Waters. “I saw the opening and just went for it. ... It took a while to sink in but it was just such a happy moment for me.
Both wrestlers advance to the New England girls’ championships, which will be held on March 19 in Fitchburg, Mass.
